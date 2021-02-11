Raghad contributes to families in Tondong, Padawan areas

KUCHING: Six families from Tondong area and five families from Padawan area received personal contributions from Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, wife of the Head of State, yesterday.

Raghad’s representative, Edna Edward, presented the contributions comprising ‘ang pows’, daily necessities and face masks to the recipients.

Contributions for families from Tondong area were presented at Balai Raya Tondong witnessed by Pemanca Bong Yang Lang while the presentation for families from Padawan area was held at SJK Chung Hua Batu 10 hall, attended by Penghulu Lim Ying Huat.

Meanwhile, Raghad in a statement said she hoped that the contributions would lessen the burden of the families who will be celebrating Chinese New Year.

“Chinese New Year will be celebrated this Friday in new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic plaguing the country, and the families of the less fortunate are not forgotten,” she said in a speech read by Edna.