Seminars, workshops for bowlers as no exposure trip

KUCHING: Sarawak elite bowlers are not expected to get any exposure trips this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak (ABAS) president Sunny Si Poh Heng said the bowling fraternity is still feeling the effects of the pandemic since last year when events were postponed and cancelled.

“In 2020 we didn’t do much. No one did. The beginning of 2020 generated much excitement and promises and the stage was set for 20th Sukma in Johor.

“By March, the excitement and hope evaporated. It became a battle for survival.

“The fear of the pandemic was and is still preying on us,” he said during the recent ABAS annual general meeting.

“The first tournament and only tournament slated for 2020, the Sarawak Closed in December, will be an indicator of what the pandemic did or did not do to us.”

“The whole of 2020 was about the pandemic. Everybody was busy with face masks, hand sanitisers and etc. Everyone suffered during Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Glad we are still here. 2020 was a year for reflection,” he said.

“2021, what is going to pan out, I don’t think anyone knows. We can only plan,” he added.

Sunny revealed that ABAS will be focusing more on organising seminars and workshops for the bowlers, coaches and officials.

