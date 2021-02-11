‘State govt always focused on bringing benefits for Sarawakians’

MIRI: The Sarawak government has remained focused on bringing in benefits to the people despite the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The benefits include development, education, employment, security and housing, Sarawak’s own television station (TV Sarawak), revenues from sales tax on petroleum products, investment by Japanese companies in Sarawak to produce hydrogen, setting up of own international schools for students from poor families as well as establishing the state’s own coast guards, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting said.

“This year the Sarawak government is set to launch more initiatives and projects to benefit people across the state.

“Therefore, it is important that we continue to stay united to push forward and win over the pandemic together,” said Ting in his Chinese New Year message yesterday.

He added that he had high hopes that things would get much better with the arrival of free Covid-19 vaccines in the later part of this year. Until then, he reminded everyone to continue to stay safe and follow all the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the virus.

“Last year, 2020, was a difficult year for everyone due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which started from Wuhan and quickly spread across the world.

“Almost every country’s economy suffered a big hit from the pandemic and resulted in many people losing their job, loss of businesses and some were forced to change job just to get by.

“The pandemic has completely changed how we go about our everyday lives as we become more self-aware of our surrounding and avoid crowded places, close conversation and confined spaces.

“The freedom to travel to any part of the world like we used to, is no longer possible with most countries borders remain closed to curb the spread of Covid-19,” said the Piasau assemblyman and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary general.

However, Ting believes that the celebration of Chinese New Year is a celebration of unity and everyone is in a big family under the name ‘Sarawak’.

“This year many Sarawakians staying in West Malaysia, Sabah and in other countries have decided not to come back for Chinese New Year reunion with their family members.

“This is due to the travelling restriction and the fear of infecting their loved ones.

“Yes, it is a tough decision but I am sure loved ones will understand that it is for the good of everyone,” Ting pointed out.

As we celebrate the Chinese New Year, he said we must not forget the doctors, nurses, police personnel, firemen, army personnel, medical workers, health officers, security officers and volunteers as well as other front-liners.

“They had worked tirelessly since the whole of last year and sacrificed a lot to curb the outbreak and to care for our fellow Sarawakians. They are truly the heroes of Sarawak.

“Indeed, it is our hope and we pray that this year will get better for Sarawak and all Sarawakians.

“We appreciate and are thankful to our Sarawak government for continuously providing financial assistance under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) to help mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To date, the Sarawak government has extended five packages of BKSS with total value of nearly RM3 billion,” he said.

On behalf of SUPP, Ting extended a ‘Happy, Peaceful, Successful and Prosperous Chinese New Year 2021’ greeting to everyone and wished all good health, lots of happiness and an auspicious Year of the Ox.