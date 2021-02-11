‘Stay true in fight against Covid-19’

In CNY message, Abang Johari calls on S’wakians to adhere to SOP, work together to bring down number of daily infections

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday reminded Sarawakians that they need to continue with their efforts to keep the coronavirus infection rate down again.

He said it was his hope that the coming of the Covid-19 vaccine will mean the situation can be better towards the second half of this year.

“Meanwhile, we just need to abide by the SOP (standard operating procedures) and cooperate with our frontliners and enforcement authorities so that the current three-digit daily infections can be brought down to just single digit, or even, God-willing, zero infection,” he said in his 2021 Chinese New Year message.

Abang Johari also said Sarawakians can never thank the frontliners enough for the tremendous work pressure that they have to bear with in order to keep everyone else free from infection.

He pointed out that the frontliners have sacrificed their own personal comfort and have been kept away from their families, with some even ending up infected with the virus in the course of discharging their duties.

“We pray for them that the Almighty will always protect them and their families,” he said.

He also called on Sarawakians to continue working towards strengthening unity although coming from various religions, races and cultures.

Despite not being able to visit each other’s open houses this Chinese New Year due to the SOP for the festive season, Abang Johari stressed this does not prevent them from continuing to strengthen the bond of friendship through the spirit of mutual respect for each other.

“I wish all our Chinese friends a happy Lunar New Year and may the Year of the Ox bring prosperity, unity, good health and deliverance from the coronavirus pandemic to our beloved Land of the Hornbills,” he said.

The chief minister also said Sarawak is lucky as it has the power to make its own decisions to suit the local conditions and not necessarily having to follow the decisions of the federal government every time which may not be in its best interest.

This includes Sarawak being able to decide for itself not to impose the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO), except in Sibu, Kapit and Song, to ensure that life in other parts of the state can go on and businesses can continue to operate in order to keep people in employment, he said.

“We cannot continue to close our economy but somehow, we have to find ways to get it going.

“The state government is implementing this policy as we have the autonomous right as enshrined in the Ninth Schedule, Clause (7) of the Concurrent List. That is the right we have to protect in future.”

On another matter, Abang Johari called on Sarawakians to reflect on how the Chinese community places so much emphasis on education, pointing out that wherever there is a Chinese settlement, there will also be a school nearby for the children.

“As an inclusive government, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government continues to provide annual assistance to 14 Chinese private secondary schools throughout Sarawak.

“The existing Chinese private school education system, which also has many non-Chinese students, should not be neglected as it also contributes to the development of the state’s human resources, especially in the context of the regional economy which is now led by China,” he said.

He said for that purpose, he had recently handed over a state government grant of RM10 million, also as a continuation of the efforts started by the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

Apart from that, he said the state government also provides assistance to Chinese primary schools where up to 60 per cent of its students are Bumiputera.

On another matter, Abang Johari said the Emergency proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong until Aug 1 to contain the pandemic in the country had put on hold any plan to hold the state election earlier.

He nonetheless said the state government has full confidence in the wisdom of the Agong on this matter so that the state election can be held in accordance with the tenets of the State Constitution without compromising the safety of the people.

“I actually planned for the state election to be held last year. However, we chose to postpone it as the circumstances did not allow it. The health and wellbeing of our people is the priority of the GPS government led by me,” he said.

Under the state constitution, an election must be held within 60 days from the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.

As the legislature’s current term ends on June 6, an election must be called by Aug 5 at the latest.

It was reported last month that state cabinet members had planned to appeal to the King to lift the Emergency Order in Sarawak if the Covid-19 situation in the state is brought to a manageable level, which would pave the way for the state election to be held as scheduled.