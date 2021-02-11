Vaccination will boost business confidence — SMA president

KUCHING: The Covid-19 vaccination programme will be a good thing to boost business confidence, says Sarawak Manufacturers’ Association (SMA) president Joseph Lau Ka Hoo.

He said with the vaccine everything would hopefully get back to normal.

“Business confidence will also be back. So the vaccine is very important, and the programme is a good thing,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Lau, however, said the problem with most people is that they tend to wait for someone else to do it first.

“While everybody will be moving towards getting vaccinated, a lot of people may think that somebody should do it first before they follow suit.

“Some people may be less exposed to this sort of thing, so it will be good to inform them about it,” he said.

Malaysia will roll out a National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the end of this month, and is expected to reach over 80 per cent of the population or 26.5 million people by February next year. This was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last week.

He had said the programme would involve three phases starting with some 500,000 frontliners, consisting of healthcare workers as well as non-healthcare workers.

The second phase would be for high risk Covid-19 groups such as senior citizens above 60 years old, those with morbidities like heart disease, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, and the disabled.

Some 9.4 million people are expected to be vaccinated in this phase to be carried out from April to August this year, the prime minister said.

In the third phase, adults aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated from May until February next year.

Sarawak is expected to have its own Covid-19 vaccine action plan, but details have not been made known.