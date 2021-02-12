AGC objects to leave for judicial review to challenge Parliament suspension during Emergency

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has today objected to the leave for judicial review being sought by three elected representatives to challenge Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s move to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to suspend Parliament and state assembly sittings during an Emergency.

The application was filed on January 26 by Simpang Jeram state assemblyman and Pulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Gurun state assemblyman and Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul and Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari, naming the prime minister and the Malaysian government as the respondents.

Senior federal counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly said the objection was made on the grounds that the applicants did not have a case that could be argued to enable the court to grant permission for the judicial review.

“The court has set March 11 to decide on the AGC’s objection,” he said when contacted by reporters after the application was heard before High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid on Zoom application today.

Also present were SFC Suzana Atan, S. Narkunavathy and Mazlifah Ayob while lawyers Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar, Christopher Leong and Abdullah Rahman represented the three applicants. — Bernama