CM shares CNY joy with celebrants at SUPP virtual open house

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuaku Bujang tossing the Yee Sang together with guests at the SUPP virtual CNY open house.

KUCHING (Feb 12): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged the CHinese community to continue working together in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a brief speech during a Chinese New Year ‘open house’ held online by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) this morning, he also urged the community to join the government in drawing up the best policies to accelerate Sarawak’s progress.

Abang Johari and his wife, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuaku Bujang, toss the ‘Yee Sang’ simultaneously with the other celebrants online, who included SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is the Housing and Local Government Minister.

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuaku Bujang extending their greetings to guests at the SUPP CNY virtual open house. 

