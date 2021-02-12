CM shares CNY joy with celebrants at SUPP virtual open house

KUCHING (Feb 12): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged the CHinese community to continue working together in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a brief speech during a Chinese New Year ‘open house’ held online by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) this morning, he also urged the community to join the government in drawing up the best policies to accelerate Sarawak’s progress.

Abang Johari and his wife, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuaku Bujang, toss the ‘Yee Sang’ simultaneously with the other celebrants online, who included SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is the Housing and Local Government Minister.