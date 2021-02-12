Covid-19: 2 deaths on first day of CNY in Sarawak, 83 daily cases recorded

KUCHING (Feb 12): Two more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Sarawak today as the number of new cases dropped to double digits with 83 cases, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

To date, the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in Sarawak stands at 58, SDMC said, adding that the 57th death was recorded in Sibu and the 58th death was from Bintulu.

“The 57th death involves a local 66-year-old woman who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing. Her rT-PCR test revealed she that she was infected with Covid-19 on Feb 2.

“Her health continued to deteriorate and she died on Feb 11,” said SDMC.

The committee added that the woman had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The 58th death involved a local 79-year-old woman who was admitted to Bintulu Hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing.

An rT-PCR test was performed on Feb 9 and she tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

“Her condition continued to deteriorate and she died on Feb 12,” said SDMC.

The woman had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Meanwhile, Sibu district continued to top the list with the most number of new cases today at 44. According to SDMC, 28 cases were from active case detection (ACD), five from voluntary screenings, five were patients with symptoms, four from the Pasai Cluster, one healthcare worker, and one local individual who just returned from Sabah.

Miri district recorded nine new cases where three were from ACD, three from voluntary screenings, two patients with symptoms, and one local who just returned from Johor.

Out of the seven new cases in Bintulu district, four were from ACD and three were from the Jun Heng Cluster.

In Kapit district, out of the five new cases, three were from voluntary screenings, one patient with symptoms and one from ACD.

Beluru district recorded five new cases all of which were from the Seruas Cluster.

Five new cases from Selangau district were from ACD and four in Julau involved the Nanga Lijan Cluster (2) and ACD (2).

In Samarahan district, two new cases were from individuals seeking treatment after experiencing symptoms, one in Lundu district involving the Pasai Cluster, and one in Meradong district involving the Bintang Daily Cluster.

All in all 1,749 cases were being isolated and treated in hospital to date, where 875 were in Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (380), Kapit Hospital Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) (158), Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) (150), Bintulu Hospital (138), Sarikei Hospital (44), Limbang Hospital PKRC (3) and Saratok Hospital (1).

On a positive note, 168 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals, where 64 were from Sibu Hospital, Bintulu Hospital (32), SGH (27), Miri Hospital (22), Kapit Hospital PKRC (21), and Sarikei Hospital (2).

All in all 4,441 out of 6,273 cases in Sarawak or 70.8 per cent have recovered from the disease to date.

SDMC also recorded 131 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases today where 24 were still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time, 448 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases have been recorded, making a total of 5,599 of them being isolated and quarantined in 84 hotels and other accommodations around the state.