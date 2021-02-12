Covid-19: No new clusters detected today, active clusters remain at 16

KUCHING (Feb 12): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, as the total number of active clusters remains unchanged at 16, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In the committee’s daily Covid-19 update, it said that five out of the 16 clusters recorded new positive cases.

Among them are the Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau with two new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 26; the Seruas Cluster in Beluru with five new cases bringing the total number of cases to 74, the Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu with three new cases bringing the total number of cases to 26; and the Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong with one new case bringing the total number of cases to 10.

The Pasai Cluster also recorded an increase of five cases today, bringing the total number of cases from the cluster to 2,424, while remaining to be the largest in the state.

A total of 25,900 individuals were screened from the cluster to date with 23,323 tested negative while 153 still awaiting lab test results.

The other cluster are the Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman with 33 cases; the Jalan Pengiran Cluster, Matu (24); Tabong Cluster, Bau (34); Indah Riang Cluster, Kuching (21); Bedayan Cluster, Serian (17); Rakut Cluster, Miri (172); Bukit Sekubong Cluster, Sebauh (33); Jelita Cluster, Miri (56); Keranji Tabuan Cluster, Kuching (15); Bah Sayap Cluster, Miri (96); and Stutong Cluster, Kuching (41).