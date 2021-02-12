Fireworks aside, Kuching folk observe first day of CNY quietly and remotely

KUCHING (Feb 12): The first day of the Year of the Ox today was a quiet affair here this morning as celebrants complied with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said based on his own personal observation and feedback, there were no open houses in line with the SOP.

“I can see there is no door to door visiting. Well, the city itself is a bit quiet, but last night fireworks and firecrackers display and noise are like that in past years,” he told The Borneo Post.

Wee said 15 of his family members, including his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, had had lunch together and a photo taking session.

“These are all we had – lunch together and having some photo shoots. We continue our culture, our custom but following the SOPs strictly to protect ourselves, our loved ones and family.”

The SOP drawn up by the State Disaster Management Committee permits close family members to celebrate with each other today but only limited to 20 people and under Covid-19 safeguards.

Wee said the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) had held a virtual Chinese New Year celebration with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg among the guest.

“Today we all started with a celebration online with SUPP playing host to our YAB CM (Abang Johari) for almost an hour.”

“This (tradition of SUPP paying respect to state leaders) is something necessary. Now not only can we ride on the latest digital technology to keep our culture and custom alive but also, we can further educate other races to understand the Chinese culture better,” he said.

Wee was optimistic the Covid-19 pandemic will end, adding that combating it was a shared responsibility.

“I am sure we will win the battle against the pandemic. It is not only for the government or frontliners to fight it but all of us should. We must fight it together.”

The 10am SUPP online or virtual Chinese New Year Open House featured a short video presentation, speeches by Abang Johari and SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and even the tossing of the Yee Sang.

When contacted, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang described the mood of the celebration this year as totally different from that in past years.

He said festive celebrations including Chinese New Year have evolved from the hustle and bustle of manoeuvring from one house to another to one on the internet.

“We are forced to meet and greet each other virtually online. We are now forced to spend more time at home and there is more family time,” said Lo, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman.

“Because of Covid-19 pandemic we are to comply with the SOPs strictly and this has encouraged new norms in our daily lives.

“Even though we can’t have open houses, I wish to take this occasion to wish all my constituents and all who may be celebrating, good health, joy and prosperity,” said Lo.