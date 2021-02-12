Fuel prices: RON95, RON97 up 3 sen, diesel up 4 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 13 Februari 2021 Sehingga 19 Februari 2021. pic.twitter.com/MFoPsU7sny — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) February 12, 2021

KUCHING (Feb 5): Fuel prices are up across the board this week, with RON95, RON97 and diesel all recording price hikes.

The price of RON95 and RON97 will see a 3 sen increase, while the price per litre for diesel will go up by 4 sen.

The price per litre for RON95 is set to increase to RM1.96 per litre, whereas RON97 will be priced at RM2.26 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM2.15 per litre after the price change, which will take place at midnight (Feb 6) tonight.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Feb 12.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The new price ceiling for fuel prices was decided recently, with RON95 capped at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre.