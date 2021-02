KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Malaysia added another 3,318 new Covid-19 cases today bringing the total number of active cases to 51,579.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said out of the total, seven cases were imported while the rest were from local transmission.

Apart from that, 3,505 recoveries were also recorded today.

Meanwhile, the 17 deaths bring the number of fatalities to 953. — MalayMail