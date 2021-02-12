Man arrested after ramming cop car in Bau

BAU (Feb 12): A suspected drug user was nabbed after he allegedly rammed a police car at Kampung Grogo here last night in an apparent bid to escape arrest.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the incident happened at about 8.45pm.

“When our officers approached the suspect’s car and ordered him to step out, he turned aggressive and refused to cooperate.

“He tried to drive away and almost hit one of the officers before the car got wedge in between the police car and the car of a civilian,” he said in a statement.

Poge said the suspect, who lives at Jalan Matang, suffered minor injuries on the cheek and shoulder.

Initial investigation found no incriminating evidence inside the car and the suspect has no past criminal record, he said.

Poge said the suspect was detained under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing the policemen on duty, an offence carries a maximum jail penalty of up to two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction.