SDMC: Julau now red zone, Selangau reverts to yellow

KUCHING (Feb 12): Julau District has been classified as a Covid-19 red zone today as it had recorded a total of 42 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This came after the district recorded four new cases today, two of which were from the Nanga Lijan Cluster and two more from active case detection.

SDMC also informed that the Selangau District today has reverted from orange to yellow zone with only 20 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

The Health Ministry classifies districts with no cases as green zone, and those with one to 20 cases over a 14-period as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and above as red.

Meanwhile, Subis, Lundu, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu districts remained as red zones with a total of 1,837 cases recorded in the last 14 days.

Sri Aman, Matu and Bau districts remained as orange zones with a total of 90 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

As for Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Daro, Sebauh, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga and Meradong districts, they remained as yellow zones with a total of 110 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Eleven other districts are green zones – Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Asajaya, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa, Kabong and Marudi.