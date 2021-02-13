Covid-19: 152 new cases in Sarawak today, majority from Sibu with 45 cases

KUCHING (Feb 13): Sarawak recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases today with no fatalities, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,425 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said Sibu recorded the most number of new cases today at 45, where 19 were from the Pasai Cluster, 15 from active case detection (ACD), and 11 from voluntary screenings.

Subis district recorded 33 new cases today, all involving the Pasai Cluster. SDMC said 23 of those cases involved Indonesians residing in the state.

Kapit district meanwhile recorded 23 new cases where 10 involved the Pasai Cluster, 10 from ACD, two from patients with symptoms, and one healthcare worker.

In Julau district, 11 new cases were recorded where 10 were from ACD and one was from the Nanga Lijan Cluster.

Song district today recorded 10 new cases all from the Pasai Cluster, while Bintulu district recorded eight new cases where four were from ACD, two involving the Jun Heng Cluster, and two from patients with symptoms.

Miri district recorded eight new cases where four were from voluntary screenings, three healthcare workers and one from ACD.

Beluru district’s four new cases involved three from the Seruas Cluster and one individual from ACD upon returning from Miri.

Kuching district today recorded three new cases where one was a local who just returned from Kuala Lumpur, one from ACD, and one individual with symptoms.

In Dalat, its two new cases involved one from Pasai Cluster and one from ACD within Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) locality.

Samarahan district recorded two new cases where one was an individual with symptoms and one individual upon returning from Negeri Sembilan.

In Bau, one new case was recorded involving a patient with symptoms, one new case in Belaga district involving an individual upon returning from Sibu, and one new case in Meradong from ACD.

All in all, SDMC said a total of 1,785 active cases were being treated in hospital around the state, where 858 were in Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (398), Kapit Hospital Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) (185), Bintulu Hospital (143), Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) (142), Sarikei Hospital (55), Limbang Hospital PKRC (3) and Saratok Hospital (1).

At the same time, 113 new cases have recovered and discharged today, making the recovery rate at 4,554 or 70.88 per cent out of 6,425 cases statewide to date.

Meanwhile, SDMC recorded 162 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases today where four were still waiting for their lab test results.

The committee also recorded 291 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, making it a total of 5,484 cases being quarantined in 84 hotels and other quarantine accommodations around the state as of today.