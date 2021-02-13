Covid-19: Daro District back to green zone after zero local transmissions in last 14 days, Matu now yellow from orange

KUCHING (Feb 13): The Daro District today reverted to green zone status from yellow after no new local transmissions were recorded in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee added that Matu district had changed to yellow zone status from orange zone status after recording 18 local transmissions in the last 14 days.

“Julau, Subis, Lundu, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu districts remain as red zones with a total of 1,864 local transmissions recorded in the eleven districts in the last 14 days,” SDMC said.

MORE TO COME