EMCO: Sibu Jaya found deserted

SIBU: The Bandar Baru Sibu Jaya area yesterday was deserted following the enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at the Town Villa housing and flats area for 14 days beginning today.

A check by Bernama in the area with a team led by Sibu district deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat this afternoon found that the residents were nowhere to be seen and it is believed they are staying at home.

Barbed wire fencing was installed at the entry and exit points in the area yesterday afternoon and there were four checkpoints set up in the area to house policemen and soldiers.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was reported to have said that the decision to enforce the EMCO in the area was made after 247 positive Covid-19 cases were detected in Sibu Jaya out of which 129 cases were reported in the Town Villa housing and flats area.

Collin, meanwhile, said there were two roadblocks and four checkpoints set up in the area with five policemen and 22 soldiers jointly manning them.

“Our directive is clear, residents must not leave their homes and no movement whatsoever is allowed,” he said.

He said residents in the area who are unwell and needed treatment can inform the frontline staff there to get assistance.

“Residents also need not worry about food supplies during the EMCO as it is sufficient for all the households in the area,” he said. — Bernama