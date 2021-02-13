SDMC: CMCO for Sarawak extended until March 1

KUCHING (Feb 13): Sarawak will be extending the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) statewide from Feb 15 until March 1, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

The committee in a statement today said the CMCO will be extended once more from 12.01am on Feb 15 until 11.59pm on March 1.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) can be acquired from the National Security Council (NSC) website,” said SDMC.

The Committee said throughout the CMCO period, all interzone movement in the state without permission from the police would be prohibited.

The committee also warned that economic activities such as the opening of daily markets, wholesale markets, farmers market, night markets and late night bazaars were not allowed in red zone districts around the state.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended three Chinese national women at a foot reflexology premise in Mukah yesterday for not having valid travel documents and for violating the SOP by operating beyond the permitted hours during the CMCO.

All in all, the police have issued 10 compound notices since yesterday, where four were in Padawan, Miri (3) and Mukah (3) for SOP violations.

The Local Government and Housing Minister over the same period of time issued 107 warning notices, where 31 were by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) (30), Miri City Council (30), Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) (10), Kuching South City Council (MBKS) (5), Serian District Council (3), Kapit District Council (2), Subis District Council (2) and the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) (1).