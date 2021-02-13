Sibu Central Market closure extended to Feb 19 as Covid-19 cases increase

SIBU (Feb 13): The temporary closure of Sibu Central Market has been extended for another five days to Feb 19, due to an increase of Covid-19 cases at the premises, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

The popular market was initially closed from Feb 8 till 14 and was supposed to reopen next Monday (Feb 15).

In a press release today, Ting said the extended closure was decided after receiving reports from Sibu Divisional Health Office on the increase in cases at the market

“The council’s top priority is the health and safety of all the hawkers and the general public at large,” he said.

Therefore, he said SMC had also decided that all hawkers at market were required to undergo the mandatory Covid-19 swab tests at the nearest government clinic or at the drive through swab test facility provided by the Health Ministry at Pustaka Negeri, Sibu, he pointed out.

“SMC will review the status of Sibu Central Market operation by Friday (Feb 19) by taking into consideration the swab test result of each and every operator,” Ting said.

He called for concerted efforts to prevent and stop the spread of Covid-19 in Sibu.

The popular market houses more than 1,100 hawkers.