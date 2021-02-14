116 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 116 new positive Covid-19 cases, one death and 220 recoveries on Valentine’s Day.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 116, bringing the cumulative total to 51,332 cases. One death was reported, namely in the Kota Kinabalu district,” said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun here today.

“Today, a total of 220 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 49,368. A total of 1,045 patients are receiving treatment, namely 411 people in the hospitals, 631 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and three at the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 63 and 21 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi added Kota Kinabalu recorded 19 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah yesterday, followed by Tawau (17), Keningau (14), Kota Marudu (12), Papar (11), Penampang (9), Sandakan (6), Semporna (5), Kota Belud (4), Lahad Datu (3), Kudat (3), Pitas (3), Telupid (2), Ranau (2), Tenom (2), Putatan (1), Kunak (1), Tuaran (1) and Nabawan (1).

He said the Patikang Ulu Cluster in Keningau recorded two positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 37 cases. The index case is a Kg Patikang Ulu resident who was tested positive through a symptomatic screening on February 5. As a result of close contact screening, 36 more positive cases were detected.

“Of the 116 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 90 cases (77.6%) were from close contact screening, 13 cases (11.2%) from symptomatic screening, three cases (17.2%) were from new and existing cluster screening, and 10 cases (8.6%) were from other categories.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 hospital is 1,078 units, the PKRC have a total of 4,033 units and the total beds at PTS or prison remains at 1,000 units. This brings the total bed capacity to 6,111 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 17.10 percent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Masidi said up to February 14, 40,843 Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food baskets had been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.