54 people turn up for Valentine’s Day blood drive

MIRI (Feb 14): Some 54 people decided to donate blood today on Valentine’s Day to show their love towards those in need.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the event was organised by Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri Chapter in conjunction with Valentine’s Day.

“Out of 54 registered, only 45 were successful. Thus, we managed to collect 45 pints today,” said Lee who were present to deliver hampers to successful donors at MRC Miri Chapter at Jalan Bulan Sabit here today.

Lee who is also the chairman for MRC Kidney Dialysis Centre and the minister in charge of the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee said the event today also marked 90th Blood Donation drive held at the MRC Training Institute since March 25 last year.

He pointed out that the facility had been utilised as the mobile and offsite blood donation centre in Miri as a SOP compliant venue to hold blood donation.

Moreover, the number of people donating blood at Miri Hospital had dropped significantly due to the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases here.

“It is also because of Movement Control Order (MCO) and now Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) we cannot hold blood donation drive at shopping complexes or public places.

“Therefore, MRC had open its centre to help the hospital in organising blood donation drive so that those who want to donate blood can come here and feel safe as we practice highest Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here,” Lee said.

He also assured that the blood donated is safe as every donors will go through health check before donating and that the blood will go through stringent check before it reaches its recipients.

Since March 25 last year, 3,749 people had registered to donate but only 3,262 were successful.

Meanwhile, the event’s organising chairperson Councillor Karambir Singh who was also present said any blood donors who wish to donate blood or have any enquiries can contact him by WhatsApp or call at 016-8785500 or MRC’s staffs at 085-420236 during office hours.