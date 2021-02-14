Benoni sets to become largest satellite township in Papar

PAPAR: Located strategically by the Pan Borneo Highway, Parklane City and Benoni Commercial Centre are poised to become a thriving satellite township where residential, commercial and education are seamlessly integrated.

Parklane City and Benoni Commercial Centre are flagship projects master-planned by the WSG Group that are built across 100 acres of land in Papar.

Its managing director, Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen. said the Benoni Commercial Centre and Benoni Gardens Apartment have become a flourishing precinct in Papar as the development offered convenience and accessibility.

Benoni Commercial Centre consists of 180 units of two and three-storey shoplots, Servay Hypermarket, Pizza Hut and KFC drive-thru restaurant. Meanwhile, Benoni Gardens Apartment Tower A houses 115 units, which are now fully occupied while Tower B is slated to be completed soon.

“Owners of commercial and residential units at Benoni are enjoying favourable rental income while their investments continue to appreciate in value,” she said.

For instance, Susan said a fully furnished unit at Benoni Gardens Apartment could fetch up to RM1,500 in rental each month.

“We have yet to develop a shopping mall and a hotel at Benoni Commercial Centre,” she added after officiating at the opening of DY Drive-Thru Car Wash at Benoni Commercial Centre on Saturday.

Following the success of Benoni Commercial Centre, Susan proceeded to launch Phase 1 and 2 of Parklane City, comprising 88 units of two and three-storey shoplots.

“Construction has commenced and is slated to be completed in mid-2022.”

To date, she said around 50 percent of the shoplots have been sold with more investors expressing their interest in the project.

Elaborating further, Susan said the future development of Parklane City included 50 units of two-storey shoplots in phase three and 40 units of four-storey shoplots in phase four.

“Under the master plan, there will also be a hypermarket, hotel, fast-food drive-thru restaurant, shopping mall and college in Parklane City.”

Nestled in the heart of Parklane City is Parklane Villa, comprising 180 units of two-storey terrace house.

Last year, the WSG Group had launched 90 units of Parklane Villa under phase one, 30 percent of which have been sold.

Come September this year, Susan said the company would launch Parklane condominium, which consists of four 19-storey residential towers. Each tower will house 164 units.

Once completed, Susan said Parklane and Benoni would boast 358 units of shoplots, 886 apartment and condominium units as well as 180 terrace houses combined.

“Coupled with shopping malls, hypermarkets, colleges, hotels and other amenities, Parklane City and Benoni Commercial Centre are poised to become the largest satellite township in Papar that will spur the economic growth in the district.

“I am honored to be able to contribute towards the development of Papar,” she said.

Susan admitted that Papar was close to her heart because the district was the childhood hometown of her mother, Datuk Seri Panglima Chen Si Mui.

“When I was little, my mother often brought me to Papar to visit our relatives.

“That is why I have strong sentimental feelings towards Papar.”

On the other hand, the DY Drive-Thru Car Wash was the third outlet established by Dong Yi Services Sdn Bhd. The first and second outlets were located in Donggongon and Kinarut.

Its director, Chen Heng Chuan said the premises provided a combination of manual and automatic car wash services.

He said the automatic car wash equipment was imported from Taiwan, so as the cleaning solutions.

Chen said the car wash could be done in mere five minutes without the need for drivers to step away from their vehicles.

He also thanked Susan for providing an ideal location for the drive-thru car wash.

Also present were Papar Middle School’s Board of Governors chairman Vincent Chee, vice chairman George Chin, secretary general David Chin and principal Chok Nyuk Chaw.