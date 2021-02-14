Covid-19: Pasai sub-cluster detected in Subis with 93 cases

KUCHING (Feb 14): The State Health Department has detected a Pasai Covid-19 sub-cluster, dubbed Tangap, in Subis, Miri, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The sub-cluster involved a temporary construction workers’ quarters, it said in a statement today.

The index case for the sub-cluster had been traced back an individual who had been screened after he developed symptoms on Jan 31.

He had a travel history to Song with close contact to a Covid-19 positive case related to the third generation of the Pasai Cluster, which was announced on Jan 9.

“As of 12 noon today, a total of 330 individuals had been screened, of which 93 including the index case tested positive. Sixty cases were reported today, while 235 tested negative and two are awaiting lab results,” said SDMC.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu recorded 65 new cases today including the sub-cluster. The total number of positive cases for the Pasai Cluster in Sibu has risen to 2,563 cases. A total of 31,100 individuals have been screened in the cluster, and 28,287 of them have tested negative while 250 are still awaiting lab test results.

Two other clusters that recorded new positive cases today were Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau with two cases and Seruas Cluster in Beluru with one case.

The Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau has risen to 28 cases while the Seruas Cluster in Beluru has risen to 78 cases.

Aside from these three clusters, there were 13 other active clusters in the state that did not record any new case today.

They were Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman (33), Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu (31) ,Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong(10), Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu (24), Tabong Cluster in Bau (34), Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching (21), Bedayan Cluster in Serian (17), Rakut Cluster in Miri (172) , Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh (33), Jelita Cluster in Miri (56), Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching (15), Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri (96), and Stutong Cluster in Kuching (41).