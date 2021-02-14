Covid-19: Sarawak records 3 more deaths, 161 new cases today

KUCHING (Feb 14): Sarawak recorded three more deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 61, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 161 new positive cases, bringing the total tally of cases in the state to 6,586.

SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update statement said that all the deaths were reported from Sibu.

The 59th death is of a 52-year-old local woman who was admitted into the Sibu Hospital after complaining of breathing difficulty.

She was tested for Covid-19 on Jan 28 and her result revealed she was positive for the virus on Jan 28.

Her health continued to deteriorate and she died on Feb 13.

According to SDMC, the woman had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney failures.

The 60th death is of a 73-year-old local woman who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital due to breathing difficulties. She was tested on Jan 28 and her test result was positive for Covid-19 the next day.

Her health continued to deteriorate and she died on Feb 13. She also had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease, said SDMC.

The committee added that the woman was from the Pasai Cluster.

The 61st death is of a 63-year-old man who was admitted into the Sibu Hospital for breathing difficulties as well.

He was tested on Jan 13 and was found positive for Covid-19 on the same day. His health continued to deteriorate and he eventually died on Feb 13.

According to SDMC, the man got infected through the Pasai Cluster. He had a history of comorbidity of dyslipidaemia.

Today, the Subis district topped the chart with the most number of new cases at 60, where all involved the Pasai Cluster’s new Sub-cluster Tangap.

These 60 cases involved 36 local workers and 24 Indonesian workers residing at a worker’s quarters of a construction site in Subis district near Miri.

Sibu district recorded 45 new cases where 39 were from active case detection (ACD), five patients who showed symptoms, and one voluntary screening.

In Bintulu district, 16 new cases were recorded where 13 were from ACD, two were ACD following exposure to high risk areas, and one patient with symptoms.

Kapit district recorded 15 new cases where six were from ACD, five from the Pasai Cluster, two voluntary screenings, one ACD after exposure to high risk areas, and one symptomatic patient.

In Samarahan district, 12 new cases were recorded where 11 were from ACD and one symptomatic patient.

Miri district recorded five new cases today all of which from ACD, while Julau district recorded two new cases, all from the Nanga Lijan Cluster.

Only one new case was detected in Kuching district today involving an individual who just returned from Kapit, and one in Sri Aman involving a healthcare worker.

Saratok district recorded one case involving a symptomatic patient, Pakan district recorded one from ACD, Beluru recorded one from the Seruas Cluster, and Kanowit recorded one from ACD.

Meanwhile, 1,796 active cases were being warded to date, where 810 were in Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (450), Kapit Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) (188), Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) (147), Bintulu Hospital (139), Sarikei Hospital (56), Limbang PKRC (2), Saratok Hospital (2), Sri Aman Hospital (1) and Lawas PKRC (1).

Meanwhile, 147 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals state-wide, where 92 were from Sibu Hospital, Bintulu Hospital (20), Miri Hospital (14), Kapit PKRC (12), SGH (8), and Sarikei Hospital (1).

All in all, the Covid-19 recovery rate for Sarawak is now at 4,701 out of 6,586 cases or 71.38 per cent.

The SDMC also recorded 170 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today where two were still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time, 429 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded, making it a total of 5,513 cases being quarantined in 84 hospitals statewide to date.