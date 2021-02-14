Fitness centres call for reopening of business

KOTA KINABALU: Dojo/martial art owners and trainers in several districts have requested the state government to reconsider the opening of fitness centers.

They say that many lockdown restrictions have been eased and the state has allowed shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, saloons, furniture shops, places of worship and many more sectors to re-open.

However, to their frustration, private-owned training centers have been ordered to remain closed.

“We have been running in losses for the last eight months and there is no clarity when the government plans to open the dojo,” said Shotokan Karate Association of Sabah President, Simon Chia.

Dojo owners are still paying rent and staff salaries despite being shut.

Many instructors are struggling with some losing their jobs, side income, and some even had to close their businesses.

“We appeal to the government to let us resume our activities by providing specific SOPs.

“Many of our students and members are aware they need to stay active to improve their immunity in these times and this has also been the advice of the Minister of Health.

“With this ban, many people especially those living in apartments, are not motivated to exercise even when we take the initiative to hold virtual lessons. Some are even unwilling to pay for fees when we offer online classes,” said Simon.

