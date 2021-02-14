Five-year validity for commercial vehicle permit

KOTA KINABALU: The validity period of commercial vehicle permit in Sabah will be revised to five years for renewal applications received from 15 Feb 2021.

“The revised validity period is applicable to all commercial vehicles including public transport permits when operators renew their licenses at Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) offices this Feb 15 onwards,” Sabah CVLB chairman, Dato’ Chin Kim Hiung said after chairing the Sabah CVLB Board of Directors meeting recently.

Chin said the decision to revise the validity period of commercial vehicle permit was made after considering the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy including the commercial vehicle sector.

“Like all industries in the country, those in the commercial vehicle sector too have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Sabah CVLB hopes the revision of the validity period can help reduce their financial burden,” he said.

The current validity period of commercial vehicle permit is three years, he pointed out.

On the operations of CVLB offices during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Chin said all CVLB offices in the State are operating at 50 percent workforce in compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) and will only process permit renewal during this period.

He said the operation hours of CVLB Kota Kinabalu office is from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday but permit renewal by cash payment is from 9am to 1pm.

“Meanwhile, our office in Sandakan and Tawau will only process permit renewal by cash payment from 9am till 12.30pm Monday to Thursday.

“CVLB customers are advised to take note that the permit renewal on Friday for the three CVLB offices is from 9am to 11am,” he said.

Chin explained that permit renewal counters have to be closed early to adhere to Bank Negara directive on cash collection procedure, adding that, commercial vehicle operators can also renew their permits six months before expiry date.

He said customers can go to the Sabah CVLB official Facebook page (Lembaga Pelesenan Kenderaan Perdagangan Sabah) to make enquiries and appointment for renewing their commercial vehicle permit.

He also reminded all public transport operators in Sabah to comply strictly with Covid-19 SOP set by the government to avoid getting into trouble with the law.