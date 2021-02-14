Former internationals eye places in Sabah FC

KOTA KINABALU: Former internationals Amri Yahya and N. Thanabalan are eyeing for places in the state senior football squad for the 2021 Malaysian League campaign.

Amri, 40, and Thanabalan, 25, are currently in the state capital as they prepare to undergo trials with the Rhinos, head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto confirmed.

Kurniawan however was quick to stress that while the two highly experienced footballers have good track records, it was not a guarantee for them to get the nod and play for Sabah in the Super League this year.

“They are here to take part in the selection trials but I need to stress here that whether they make it or not, it will much depend on the trials.

“I’m not going to select players just because of their reputations or past achievements.

“However, if they manage to convince us of their abilities and that they can fit into our team game plan or system, why not,” said Kurniawan.

For the record, veteran footballer Amri and the much younger Thanabalan are among the big names in the country football scenes.

Amri had played for some of the country’s top teams including Selangor and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as well as stints with Melaka United and Sarawak United FC.

The attacking player has also won 63 caps with the national senior football squad and found the back of the net 13 times during his international duties.

As for Thanabalan, fondly addressed as Thana, had represented the country at under-19 and under-23 levels.

Thana rose to fame during the 2017 Southeast Asian Games where he scored four goals in six appearances, including the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Indonesia.

However, Thana and the rest of national under-23 squad had to settle for silver after losing to Thailand in the final.

At club levels, Thana had played for Negeri Sembilan, Felcra and Kedah as well Perak II.

Meanwhile, the duo are expected to be evaluated when the first team training resumes tomorrow.

The new season of the Super League challenge will start in early March.