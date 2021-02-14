MACC detains three Sabah civil servants

KOTA KINABALU: An officer at a federal government training centre was apprehended by the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah on suspicion of awarding contracts to family members worth about RM36,000.

According to sources, the suspect, a man in his 40s, was brought into custody around 12.15pm at the MACC Sabah headquarters.

MACC Sabah director S. Karunanithy when contacted confirmed the arrest. He said the suspect was being investigated for allegedly awarding a few supply and repair contracts for ICT equipment and food, estimated to worth more than RM36,000, to his family members.

Karunanithy expressed disappointment that some civil servants still abused their positions for personal gains by awarding contracts to family members. This, he said, was an offence under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

In a separate case, Karunanithy confirmed the arrests of two suspects after the initial arrests of four individuals from a federal government agency in Sabah, in relation to false claims for travel allowances.

According to Karunanithy, the two latest suspects from the same agency were aged 39 and 41, and were taken into custody at 12pm on February 14, for allegedly violating Section 18 of the same Act.