Minos: Traffic light interchanges on Stutong-Samarahan road progressing smoothly

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 14): The work to build traffic light interchanges on the five roundabouts from Samarahan to Stutong, Kuching has been going on smoothly, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

He said MPKS was pleased with the progress of construction done by the contractor appointed by Public Works Department (JKR) despite the current Covid-19 pandemic and the Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays.

“Three of the roundabouts are in MPKS and two others are under jurisdiction of Kuching City South Council (MBKS). If all goes well, all will be completed by early next year,” said Minos.

The RM47 million upgrading project of five roundabouts to be replaced by traffic lights had begun since latter part of last year not long after Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated its earth breaking ceremony on Oct 24.

The five roundabouts are namely Setia Raja – Samarahan (near Stutong Community Market), Stutong – Samarahan (Tabuan Tranquility), ILP / LKIM Interchange, Sarawak Heart Centre – Samarahan Interchange and Unimas – Samarahan Interchange.

According to Minos again, the Chief Minister had announced the approval of the project during MPKS anniversary dinner in 2018,

He said the projects are ‘life-saver’ especially for the people at Kota Samarahan to solve the serious and massive traffic jam problems affecting them at peak hours during working days.

“The problems have been around for far too long, creating stress and tension on the commuters. If not solved, development and progress in Samarahan will definitely be impeded if not stalled. MPKS thanks the Chief Minister for directly approving the projects,” he said.

He also appealed for patience from the road users due to some inconveniences caused by the work on the projects, as this is just little sacrifices they have to make while waiting for the projects to be completed.

On another matter, Minos was also pleased with the ongoing upgrading of the Route 8101 into four-lane road starting from Jaln Datuk Mohd Musa in Samarahan to 9th Mile junction Kuching Serian road.

He was also hopeful that a new expressway project connecting Samarahan to Petra Jaya via a bridge near Sejingkat can be implemented under the 12th Malaysian Plan.

“All these projects, once done and completed by 2024 at the latest, will truly solve the currently big traffic problems in Samarahan. Our biggest current headache in MPKS will then be substantially cured,” he said.