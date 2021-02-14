Preparation for Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin Cup underway

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Football Association (Safa) has started the ball rolling in preparation for the Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin Cup football tournament.

Assistant secretary general of Safa, Azman Mastar said they had conducted briefing to district teams in five zones of the tournament, which is a competition for under-18 footballers.

The teams are Tuaran, Tamparuli, Penampang and Kiulu from Lower North Zone; Kudat, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu and Pitas (North Zone); Ranau, Telupid and Tongod (Upper Interior Zone); Sandakan, Kinabatangan and Beluran (Sandakan Zone); and Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu and Kalabakan (Tawau Zone).

Azman said they would conduct similar briefing to the three remaining zones namely West Coast Zone (Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Papar); West Coast South Zone (Beaufort, Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Menumbok); and Lower Interior (Keningau, Tambunan, Tenom, Nabawan) very soon.

“Safa is satisfied with how things have turned out regarding the briefing…the teams in the five zones have given full cooperation to the tournament that we are going to organise this year,” he said in a statement to the press.

Azman, who is also Safa Local Competitions Committee chairman, said the dates of the tournament would only be fixed once the government gives the greenlight to organising sports activities.

He said the committee is satisfied with the progress made with regard to staging the tournament and that he hoped tournaments would be allowed to resume soon so that they could set the date for the under-18 state level football competition.

In fact, Safa is hopeful of organising two tournaments this year namely the Bung Moktar Cup and also the Hajiji Cup.

“We hope that the Covid-19 pandemic situation will improve so that we can organise both tournaments,” he added.

Meanwhile, Azman said the teams in the five zones that they had met had received contributions from Safa in the forms of jerseys, soccer balls, face masks and calendars.

He said the teams from other three zones that they are going to meet too will be getting similar contributions.

“I have full confidence that all eight zones will give their full support and cooperation towards the new Safa management efforts to organise both the football competitions,” he said.

Also present during the briefings were Safa executive secretary David Wisom, Safa Technical director Omar Maya Amat, deputy chairman of Safa Local Competitions Committee Lokman Sunggim, the committee tresurer Abdul Agas and committee member Malim Surat.