SDMC: Samarahan district now orange zone, Bau reverts to yellow zone

KUCHING (Feb 14): Samarahan district today changed to an orange zone from yellow zone after recording 27 Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the increase in Samarahan’s figure was due to a spike in the number of new cases today at 12 cases, where 11 were from active case detection (ACD) and one from a patient who experienced symptoms.

SDMC also informed that the situation in Bau district improved, reverting to a yellow zone from orange zone after recording only 16 local transmissions in the past 14 days.

Julau, Subis, Lundu, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu districts remain as red zones with a total of 1,896 cases recorded in the last 14 days.

Sri Aman district remains an orange zone with a total of 32 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Matu, Selangau, Kuching, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Sebauh, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga and Meradong districts remain as yellow zones with a total of 136 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Twelve other districts remain green. They are Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Asajaya, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa, Kabong and Marudi.

Meanwhile, SDMC advised Sarawkians to always comply with SOP throughout the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

The committee reminded Sarawakians to always observe hygiene, and wear face masks at all times when in public places.

On another note, the police have issued a total of 70 compound notices throughout Sarawak since yesterday to standard operating procedures (SOP) violators, where 33 were in Miri, Kuching (31), Samarahan (3), Padawan (2) and Sibu 1.

The Ministry of Local Government and Housing over the same period of time have issued 92 warning notices to SOP violators.

From Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) 24 were issued, Miri City Council (19), Padawan Municipal Council (14), Sibu Municipal Council (10), Sedian District Council (9), Kuching South City Council (8), Kapit District Council (6) and Bintulu Development Authority (2).