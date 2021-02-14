Tiang: Food courts, hawker centres under SMC jurisdiction allowed to open during CMCO

SIBU (Feb 14): Food courts and hawker centres under Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) jurisdiction can reopen from tomorrow as Sibu enters the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) phase tomorrow, said Councillor Albert Tiang.

Prior to the CMCO, Sibu had been placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) from Jan 16 till Feb 14.

Tiang, who is SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman, said Taman Selera Muhibbah, Taman Selera Harmoni, Khoo Peng Loong Hawker Centre, Rejang Park Hawker Centre, Tiong Hua Road Hawker Centre, Sungai Antu Hawker Centre,Sungai Merah Hawker Centre, Bandong Walk and Bandong Food Court are allowed to operate effective from Feb 15.

The operation hours are from 6am till 10pm daily, he added.

However, Tiang said the Sibu Central Market will remain closed till Feb 19.

“PCR test to be carried out for all the central market’s hawkers in the next five days.

“However, Sibu Night Market and Sunday Market (Pasar Tamu Indah) remain closed until further notice,” he informed.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that Sarawak will be extending the CMCO statewide from Feb 15 until March 1.

The committee in a statement Saturday said the CMCO will be extended once more from 12.01am on Feb 15 until 11.59pm on March 1.

The committee had also warned that economic activities such as the opening of daily markets, wholesale markets, farmers market, night markets and late night bazaars were not allowed in red zone districts around the state.