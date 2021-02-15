Bung: Umno Sabah aiming to contest in 14 seats in next general election

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 15): Umno Sabah is targeting to contest in at least 14 parliamentary seats in the upcoming 15th General Election.

This does not include other Barisan Nasional component parties.

Umno Sabah chairman, Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin said that according to facts in the 14th General Election, Umno was given 14 parliamentary seats which are Kudat, Kota Belud, Sepanggar, Papar, Kimanis, Beaufort, Sipitang, Tenom, Beluran, Libaran, Kinabantangan, Silam, Semporna and Kalabakan.

He said that the target is based on studies made by the party via its Umno Sabah Election Management Department or JUARA whereby its secretariat, chaired by Shahelmey Yahya and his committee, researched the strength of the people’s support for Umno at the respective seats demanded.

“The research will be carried out soon.

He also said that the results from the study will determine the seats where Umno will be contesting,” he said at a meeting with Juara Umno at the Umno Sabah building yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Umno Sabah Chairman, Datuk Yakub Khan, Juara Umno Sabah chairman cum Umno Secretary, Datuk Jafry Arifin and 15th General Election Director, Datuk Sri Salleh Tun Said.

Bung who is also Umno’s Supreme Council member said that in the issue of candidates distribution who would be contesting in the upcoming election, early consultation between BN and GRS must be conduction with transparency based on each others strength and must be decided early instead of last minute to face the election.

“In the 15th General Election, we want to win to establish the government. Each seat, the geopolitical demands of voters and locality must be scrutinised,” he said.

Earlier, Bung who is also Sabah’s Deputy Chief Minister had a meeting with ministers and assistant ministers who represented Umno and also had the Umno Sabah Liaison meeting.

During the meeting with the Ministers and Assistant Ministers from Umno, Bung reminded them to be proactive and go to the ground to address the problems of the people, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) as many rural folks are affected and needed help.

“I hope all Umno’s people’s representatives maintained the momentum to continue working and be with he people since they were voted to become the people’s representative not only to work when near the election period.

Bung who is also Lamag state assemblyman also said that the 30th Umno arrival into Sabah anniversary will be held on February 20.

He said that it will be done in moderation at the Umno Sabah building and abide by the SOP.