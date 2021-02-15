Canon’s launches new high-performance imageFORMULA DR-S150 office document scanner

SHAH ALAM: Canon Marketing Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Canon) has unveiled its new imageFORMULA DR-S150, a compact desktop document scanner designed to deliver fast and high-performance scanning with versatile connectivity.

The small yet powerful scanner helps automate paper-based business processes and maximises the efficiency of information management.

Easy to operate, the DR-S150 is ideal for use by workgroups or individual users.

“The new DR-S150 was purposefully made to help businesses requiring efficient and high-quality scanning. By offering a range of network configuration options, users have multiple options to locate the scanner conveniently via desktop computers, smartphones or tablets.

“Its small footprint, user-friendly colour touch-screen and heavy-duty rollers for reliable feeding of wide range documents, including passports and ID cards make it perfect for businesses in the financial, legal and healthcare sectors,” said Canon Marketing Malaysia Business Imaging Solutions Centre senior director Masato Yoshiie.

The DR-S150 connects both wired and wirelessly to the network, as well as via USB connections to a desktop computer, granting users usage flexibility of the document scanner from almost anywhere in the office.

On top of that, users are able to scan documents directly to shared network folders on-the-go from compatible smartphones and tablets.

Known as DR Processor, the on-board image processing CPU of the DR-S150 delivers high-speed, high-quality scans of up to 90 images per minute, independent of the performance of connected personal computers.

The scanner also incorporates Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology in the conversion of scanned images into searchable data, helping to capture information accurately and improve text legibility.

Equipped with a robust paper feeding mechanism and separation rollers, the DR-S150 makes high-volume batch scanning of mixed document types quick and easy.

Users can perform scanning tasks in large batches of up to 60 pages, over a wide range of media including ultra-thin papers, plastic ID,embossed cards and even passports up to 4mm thick.

Featuring a large colour LCD touchscreen, the scanner takes performance to the next level with an intuitive interface that provides users with simple scanning operation and absolute ease of use.

The DR-S150 scanner helps businesses widen the scope of document capture and output capabilities when used with an intuitive scanning software, the CaptureOnTouch V4.

Users can easily convert scanned documents to searchable files, manage digitised information, and send scanned documents to a range of cloud-enabled services, including Dropbox, Google Drive and more, keeping document workflows efficient and organised.

The CaptureOnTouch Job Tool App available for Windows, iOS and Android allows users to operate the scanner via smart mobile devices without connecting to a computer, for maximum convenience.