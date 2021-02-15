Couples make do with MCO restrictions on Valentine’s Day

SIBU: The enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) was not exactly the most romantic moment for couples celebrating Valentine’s Day yesterday.

Restaurants, cafés, bars and the like still could not operate during this period.

Nevertheless, celebrating Valentine’s Day should not mean that one must get all dressed up, or have a candlelight dinner at a fancy restaurants.

As a sign of love and in appreciation for his spouse on Valentine’s Day, Hii Hong Wee, 35, helped his wife Sim Wei Mei, 35, with the chores.

“This year, I asked my wife not to do any household chores as I would handle them as a sign of appreciation for our 13 years of marriage,” enthused Hii.

He recalled their past Valentine’s Day celebrations, involving bringing his wife out to dinner, and giving her flowers and chocolates.

“But this year, I thought that I should do something more ‘special’,” Hii chuckled.

He also whispered to his wife that he would give ‘ang pau’ to their daughters as a sign of love.

Meanwhile, Leo Albert, 32, disclosed that this year’s Valentine’s Day was a different celebration due to restrictions under the MCO.

“Usually, I would bring my wife out for a ‘date’, do shopping and have dinner at a Western cuisine restaurant. This year, I only sent romantic greetings via Facebook and arranged for orders of flowers and chocolats to be sent to my wife,” he said.