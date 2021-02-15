Covid-19: No new clusters detected today, active clusters remain unchanged at 16

KUCHING (Feb 15): A total of 16 Covid-19 infection clusters are still active in the state, said deputy chief minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today.

The cluster registering the highest increase for the day was Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau with 21 cases, bringing the total positive in the cluster to 49 cases to-date.

“A total of 649 individuals were screened whereby 93 were tested negative and 507 are still awaiting laboratory results,” Uggah told a press conference on Covid-19 updates.

Meanwhile, Pasai Cluster in Sibu continues to remain as the largest active Covid-19 infection cluster in the state with a total of 2,576 positive cases to-date. Uggah informed that there was an increase of 13 cases for the day.

“A total of 32,100 individuals have been screened, of which 29,024 were tested negative and 500 are still awaiting laboratory results.

“Its sub-cluster in Subis known as Tangap Sub-Cluster has no addition of cases today. The total of positive cases remains 110, with a total of 338 individuals screened, of which 235 were negative and two were still awaiting laboratory results,” he said.

Two other clusters recorded one case each for the day, namely Tabong Cluster in Bau and Rakut Cluster in Miri.

The other 12 clusters did not record any new cases.