Developer helps to pay school fees of 10 students

PAPAR: Prominent developer and philanthropist Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen has donated RM15,000 to help pay the school fees for 10 students of Papar Middle School for the entire year.

She hoped that the assistance would relieve the financial stress of the students and allow them to concentrate on their studies.

Susan, who is also the life honorary chairperson of the Board of Governors of Papar Middle School, handed over the donation to the chairman of the school board, Vincent Chee, here on Saturday.

Chee said 40 out of the 170 students at the school were having difficulty paying their school fees and miscellaneous expenses as their parents’ livelihoods have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO).

“These students require assistance or else they might leave school and be deprived of education.”

As such, he said the school has produced a Chinese New Year greeting video to raise ang pows for the purpose of assisting these students whose families were facing financial difficulties amid the pandemic.

Chee paid a courtesy call on Susan to brief the latter on the students’ financial woes on Saturday.

And without hesitation Susan agreed to sponsor the school fees and miscellaneous expenses for five junior students and five senior students for the entire year.

The fees amount to RM1,400 and RM1,600 for a junior and senior student respectively.

Chee expressed his gratitude to Susan for her generosity in assisting the students.

“Datuk Susan Wong is not only a successful property developer, but also a philanthropist who has contributed tremendously to education and charity.

“She never hesitates to lend a helping hand whenever our school needs it.”

Also present were Papar Middle School’s Board of Governors vice chairman George Chin, secretary general David Chin and principal Chok Nyuk Chaw.