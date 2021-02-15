Dr Chin: First phase of Covid-19 immunisation for frontliners begins Feb 27

KUCHING (Feb 15): The first phase of Covid-19 immunisation for Sarawak will start with over 40,000 frontliners getting their vaccine on Feb 27, said Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He also expressed his hopes that the first phase of immunisation would end at the end of March, adding that a total of 56 vaccination centres in the state would see these frontliners comprising medical, police and army personnel getting the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Chin told a press conference giving the daily update on Covid-19 in Sarawak today that the vaccination centres are comprised of public hospitals, polyclinics and health clinics statewide as well as the Sarawak Health Centre.

“These centres will be providing the vaccine for frontliners. We will give them their appointments and we will use the Pfizer vaccine that would require two doses for each frontliner. They will be getting the second dose 21 days after getting the first dose,” he explained.

Dr Chin said that the second phase of immunisation will target Sarawakians in the high risk category such as those aged 60 and above and those aged 18 and above who have sickness including diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

He also noted that depending on the supply of the vaccine, the second phase of Covid-19 immunisation may start simultaneously with the third phase, which targets the rest of Sarawakians at the end of March.

“Over 2.2 million of Sarawakians aged 18 and above are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine,” he added.