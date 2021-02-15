Four Indonesians ordered to turn back after illegal entry in Lubok Antu

KUCHING (Feb 15): Four Indonesians were ordered to return to their own country after they were caught by the Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) trying to enter the state illegally in Lubok Antu on Sunday night.

Sarawak GOF Brigade commander SAC Mancha Ata said the two men and two women were arrested at 9.15pm during Op Benteng Covid-19 conducted in the area.

“During a patrol and investigation around Jalan John, Lubok Antu, the team found them behaving in a suspicious manner. Further investigations was conducted on all four Indonesians and they failed to show any valid travel documents,” he said in a statement today.

Mancha pointed out that the four Indonesians had committed an offence under Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959 (Act 155) and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

They were then ordered to go back to their country using the same path where they entered the state.

“No force or physical body contact occurred during the operation,” Mancha said.