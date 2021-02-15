Petai, red rice among items seized in GOF’s smuggling bust in Lundu

KUCHING (Feb 15): The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) have seized 140 sacks of agricultural produce, including red rice and petai, worth RM7,000 after foiling an attempt to smuggle them into the state through Lundu.

Its commander SAC Mancha Ata said six male suspects, five of whom are Indonesians, were arrested at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Raso 2 at 1.30pm yesterday during an Op Benteng Covid-19 operation.

“During their patrol, the team managed to detain a lorry and a pickup that had stopped to unload agricultural produce. The six suspects were in the vehicles. They had entered Sarawak through a path in the plantation,” he said in a statement today.

Besides the lorry and the pickup, Mancha said they also seized 28 sacks of dragon fruit, ginger (39 sacks), turnip (12 sacks), beans (29 sacks), ‘petai’ (13 sacks), four sacks of red rice and sweet potatoes (15 sacks).

The overall value of seizure was estimated at RM110,000.

Mancha said the six suspects were detained under Section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959 (Act 155), Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and the Customs Act.

He said all the suspects and the seized items were handed over to the Lundu District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action.