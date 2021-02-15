Police set up 3 roadblocks at Kampung Muara Tuang to facilitate active case detection

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 15): The Samarahan police have set up three roadblocks in Kampung Muara Tuang here to control the movement of those entering in and out of the area.

Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the roadblocks were set up at 8pm yesterday and will last until the Covid-19 Active Case Detection (ACD) at the village is done.

“The three roadblocks involve Jalan Dewan Suarah Lorong 5 junction, the junction at Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa Lorong Residen 6 and Simpang Tiga Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa in front of Masjid Darul Taqwa,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the roadblocks involved some 18 police personnel and 21 personnel from the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

Sudirman explained that the roadblocks was done following the decision made by the Samarahan Division Disaster Management Committee yesterday to implement the ACD at the village, conducted by the Health Ministry.

“Total villagers from Kampung Muara Tuang are 1,500 people from 180 households, ” he added.