Portal to promote civil service innovation launched

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government launched its Public Service Innovation Portal (PIPA) on Monday to promote the civil service innovation agenda and making the portal a touch point for the repository of innovative ideas.

Speaking at the Public Sector Innovation Award ceremony at the State Administrative here, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor urged all government department heads to proactively set up an Innovation Unit in their respective workplace to encourage innovations and generation of new ideas.

Citing PIPA as an exemplary initiative developed by the Deputy State Secretary’s (Administration) Office, he said the portal would facilitate ease of information sharing besides showcasing innovative talents among civil servants.

Hajiji said the people’s expectation on the public sector delivery system and performance is high and they demanded for the public personnel to always provide excellent service.

“Public service personnel are an important asset in the service delivery system to the rakyat as well as development of the nation and state. Therefore, it is imperative that they be empowered with knowledge and positive values.

“Public service personnel who excelled in all aspects will be the driving force of the Sabah public sector success,” he said.

The event jointly-organised by the Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Office and Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) Sabah was conducted via video conferencing in line with the Covid-19 Standard Operations Procedure (SOP).

Commending the organisers for organising the award, Hajiji said it marked the continuation of a tradition to acknowledge innovation initiatives of the state and federal public sector.

“I believe the competition will be the best platform for all ministries, departments and agencies to contribute to the excellent working culture through innovative ideas of the participants,” he said.

Later, Hajiji presented the Chief Minister’s Innovation Award to the State Public Service Department (JPANS) team for its Sabah Trace Contact Tracing project.

The winning team took home a trophy and RM30,000 cash.

JPANS team also won the State Secretary’s Award with its Covid-19 Information portal project and bagged a trophy and RM5,000 cash.

For the State Federal Secretary’s Award, Team Ratu from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Radiology Department emerged winners with their Radiology Image Management System.

They won a trophy and RM5,000 cash for their efforts.

There were also eight subsidiary awards divided into state and federal categories.

On hand were State Secretary Datuk Sr Safar Untong, State Federal Secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor, State Public Service Department Director General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai, joint organising chairperson Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Hajah Mariam Omar Matussin and Mampu Sabah Director Shahril Nizam Shahidin.