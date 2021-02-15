Project to replace roundabouts with traffic light interchanges going well – Minos

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Works to build traffic light interchanges at the five roundabouts from Samarahan to Stutong, Kuching have been going on smoothly, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

He said MPKS was pleased with the progress of construction done by the contractor appointed by Public Works Department (JKR) despite the current Covid-19 pandemic and the Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays.

“Three of the roundabouts are in MPKS and two others are under the jurisdiction of Kuching City South Council (MBKS). If all goes well, all will be completed by early next year,” said Minos yesterday.

The RM47-million upgrading project began later part of last year not long after Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at its earth-breaking ceremony on Oct 24.

The five roundabouts are Setia Raja–Samarahan (near Stutong Community Market), Stutong–Samarahan (Tabuan Tranquility), ILP/LKIM Interchange, Sarawak Heart Centre–Samarahan Interchange and Unimas–Samarahan Interchange.

Minos said the Chief Minister announced the approval of the project during MPKS anniversary dinner in 2018, adding it would be ‘life-saver’ especially for the people at Kota Samarahan as it would solve the serious and massive traffic jam problems they face during peak hours on working days.

“The problems have been around for far too long, creating stress and tension on the commuters. If not solved, development and progress in Samarahan will definitely be impeded if not stalled. MPKS thanks the Chief Minister for directly approving the project,” he said.

He appealed for patience from the road users due to some inconveniences caused by work on the project, saying this is just little sacrifice they have to make while waiting for the project to be completed.

On another matter, Minos was also pleased with the ongoing upgrading of the Route 8101 into four-lane road starting from Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa in Samarahan to 9th Mile junction of Kuching Serian road.

He was also hopeful that a new expressway project connecting Samarahan to Petra Jaya via a bridge near Sejingkat can be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“All these projects, once done and completed by 2024 at the latest, will truly solve the currently big traffic problems in Samarahan. Our biggest current headache in MPKS will then be substantially cured,” he said.