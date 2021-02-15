Sabah’s cases drop first double digit

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah experienced another drop in Covid-19 cases today and recorded the first double digit in new cases since September, 2020.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said only 97 new cases were reported with the most in Kota Kinabalu (26), followed by Sandakan (15) and Tawau (nine).

Of the 97 cases, 52 or 53.6 percent were from close contacts.

Masidi also said that 13 districts registered no new cases in the last 24 hours.

The districts were Kota Marudu, Sandakan, Semporna, Kudat, Pitas, Telupid, Ranau, Tambunan, Beluran, Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Tongod and Beaufort.

Only one death was registered in Keningau.

As to whether the reducing trend in new infections would lead to the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sabah by February 18, Masidi explained that the situation would be assessed by the Health Ministry before making the decision.

He reminded that states where the MCO has been imposed which includes Sabah, are considered as high risk by the Health Ministry with its health services capacity nearly reaching the maximum level.

On whether the screening of foreign workers at plantations by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) has ended, he said that employers had until February 28 to screen their foreign workers and presently, screening of foreign workers is being conducted at clinics that are registered with Socso.

“As of February 15, 2021, a total of 2,621 out of 8,369 employers have carried out Covid-19 screening for their foreign workers which are 69,088 or 60 percent of the total foreign workers in Sabah,” he said.

There are 115,157 foreign workers in Sabah who are contributing to Socso.

“A total of 255 of the workers were tested positive with Covid-19 which is an increase of 31 people since February 2, 2021,” he said.

Masidi added that 170 patients were discharged today, bringing the cumulative number of recovered patients to 49,538.

He said there are presently 387 patients who are hospitalized, 573 at Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres and three at temporary detention centres. Sixty-two people are being treated at the Intensive Care Units with 19 requiring breathing assistance.