SDMC dividing Sibu into 31 zones to look out for potential spikes in Covid-19 cases, says Uggah

KUCHING (Feb 15): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is taking on a new approach in Sibu by dividing the town into 31 zones to be observed for spikes in Covid-19 cases, said deputy chief minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

“Each zone is being observed to see where the numbers spike and if there is an indication of a spike, we will implement Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“We find that the EMCO was successful in controlling the spread of the infection. For example in Kuching, we have implemented it at Kg Haji Baki and a few other locations. In the longhouses, we have also implemented lockdown,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates today.

Uggah said that reason for the new approach is because Sibu has a big population and as such EMCO cannot be enforced on the whole town.

“To simplify and to facilitate management, Sibu town is divided into 31 zones so that is why we have no longer the need to have Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu.

“It is sufficient to have Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) with all the stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOP),” he said.

Uggah pointed out that SDMC was very flexible in its approach in dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“Our strategy keeps adapting to learning from what we have done and to adopt what is most effective. The most effective way is people’s cooperation and observe the SOP,” he said.