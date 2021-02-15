SDMC: Lundu district reverts to orange zone

KUCHING (Feb 15): Lundu district has turned from red to orange zone today after recording 31 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, informed deputy chief minister and SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Two other districts, namely Samarahan and Sri Aman, are also orange zones with a total of 70 locally transmitted cases recorded in both these districts in the last 14 days.

“Julau, Subis, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu districts remain as red, with a total of 2,003 locally transmitted cases recorded in the ten districts in the last 14 days,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates.

Meanwhile, Bau, Matu, Selangau, Kuching, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Sebauh, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, and Meradong districts remain yellow zones. Collectively, there was a total of 132 locally transmitted cases recorded in these districts in the last 14 days.

The other 12 districts in the state remain green.