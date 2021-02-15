Unhealthy for Malaysia if Sarawak polls exclusive to local parties, says PBDSB chief

KUCHING (Feb 15): The call for non-Sarawak based parties to stay out of state’s politics in the next state election is unhealthy for the country, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William said.

He said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s call went against the Constitution of Malaysia as it did not prohibit non-Sarawak based parties from participating in the state election.

“Although his (Abdul Karim) statement was his personal judgement (I guess so), it is not healthy for the Federation.

“He said parties such as UMNO, PAS, BERSATU, DAP, PKR and AMANAH should focus on other states and not look to contest in Sarawak, but what about Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members of parliament who are now serving under Perikatan Nasional (PN) cabinet in Federal,” he said in a statement.

Bobby said Abdul Karim’s statement was a political gimmick and propaganda to divert the people’s attention as the federal government has intervened in Sarawak’s affairs for many years.

“So my message to Karim, what is your intention behind such a statement? Is it to protect Sarawak political interest or to protect the elite group of politicians’ interest?,” he said.

Abdul Karim said last week that the GPS ruling coalition was not in favour of non-Sarawak based political parties contesting in the next state election.

“The interest of GPS is only confined within the boundaries of Sarawak. We have no intention to contest in Sabah as well as Peninsula Malaysia, as we want to only take care of our state.”

“If can, other political parties that did not originate from Sarawak, whether they are from the ruling coalition or the opposition, there is no need to contest in our state. Let the Sarawak-based political parties look after the state,” he said.