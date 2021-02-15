Velvet’s new song portrays loss, love and everything in between

KOTA KINABALU: A new song has emerged from Velvet Aduk’s creative mindspace in the midst of the second Movement Control Order (MCO).

The new song, ‘Mimpi Indah’ is a Malay number that was written and composed by Velvet herself.

According to Velvet, this song is about loss, love, and everything in between – a song that we all can relate to and will (eventually) experience in our lifetimes.

“This song, in particular, came from the huge loss I experienced due to the unexpected passing of my beloved pet dog and I actually went through a grieving period due to this incident. That was when I decided to pen my thoughts down which eventually became this work of art,” said Velvet.

She also mooted the idea for a music video shoot for this new song but it came to a halt due to the restrictions of the second MCO.

Since the production team was unable to proceed with the shooting, Velvet decided to just come out with an official lyrics video.

“We have to adapt creatively – work with what we have and do what we can. It’s challenging times so we have to respond positively to move forward,” said Velvet.

Since the first MCO was imposed in 2020, Velvet has released quite a number of songs namely, Plain White T (English), Dunia Baru (duet with Rich Gimbang), Soira (Dusun), Insan Tadau (Dusun) (duet with Marsha Milan), prior to this year’s Mimpi Indah.

Mimpi Indah was released on 14th February 2021 on all major platforms such as YouTube, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, KK Box and many more.