15 Chung Hua students receive excellence awards from Naim

KUCHING: Fifteen students of Chung Hua Middle School No 3 Kuching are the recipients of the Naim Foundation Academic Excellence Awards.

In this regard, school principal Lee Chee Beng commended Naim for running a meaningful awards programme.

“Our school aspires to cultivate high achievers, not only from the academic standpoint but also other aspects as well. We work together with our learners to hone their talent in other fields.

“By rewarding well-rounded learners, the awards actually inspire them to be the best that they can be, not only academically, but also in other aspects of their lives.

“We are grateful for the awards,” said Lee in a statement.

Some of the award recipients also expressed their gratitude, such as first-time recipient Kelvin Li.

A special needs child, Kelvin is a talented artist who loves animals. His art pieces featuring animals are being sold online, and he also designs merchandise artwork such as umbrellas, cushions, and face masks.

“I am very happy for having been recognised for something that I am good at, apart from my studies,” said Kelvin, expressing his hope to continue his studies in the Science Stream upon entering Senior Middle Level next year.

Painting animals has always been Kelvin’s passion and as such, he would like to study biology.

Another award recipient is Edison Wong – a wushu exponent who has represented Sarawak in various national tournaments and won numerous medals.

“My interest in wushu began after seeing my younger brother practising the moves.

“I have been training in wushu since I was 13.

“I’m grateful for the award as it acts as a good financial assistance for me and my family,” said Edison.

For another award recipient, Wang Jin Yi, who is a China national, she aspires to be an artist – she has represented the school in many arts competitions and won a number of awards.

Jin Yi has always loved to draw since young, as it makes her happy. In this respect, she said she would like explore arts in the future.

Darren Lee, another award recipient, is the top Senior Middle 1 student who plans to undertake business studies in Australia.

“I watch many blogs and videos about business nature and I would like to further my studies in this field. I’m thankful to Naim for having recognised my efforts,” said Darren.

For Lee Jing Hao, who has represented Sarawak in many basketball meets, he is currently waiting for the confirmation of his application to enter a university in Taiwan.

Jing Hao has always loved this sport since he was very young, which is not surprising as his father has been very much involved in basketball – both as a state player and also as a referee.

Naim Foundation, the charitable arm of Naim Group of Companies, launched the awards programme in 2016 with the objective of driving the culture of academic excellence and rewarding well-rounded learners, and also in the spirit of giving back to communities.

Currently, 36 schools in Sarawak are under this programme.