Another coronavirus strain discovered in UK, detected in 10 other countries – report

MOSCOW (Feb 16): Yet another coronavirus variant (B.1.525) has been detected in the United Kingdom, as well as ten other countries, including the US, reported Sputnik news agency.

According to researchers from the University of Edinburgh in a report on Monday, the new strain has been detected through genome sequencing in eleven countries: the UK, Nigeria, Denmark, the US, France, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Australia, Ghana, and Jordan.

Denmark has the largest number of B.1.525 cases: 35. In the UK, 33 cases of the new variant have been reported. Nigeria is third with 12 cases and the US is fourth with 10 cases. France has has five cases so far.

The earliest sequences date back to December 2020 with the first cases of the new coronavirus strain having appeared in the UK and Nigeria.

The new variant appears to be similar to the South African and Brazilian strains and could be more resistant to antibodies. – Bernama